All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 692 BAYWAY BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
692 BAYWAY BOULEVARD
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

692 BAYWAY BOULEVARD

692 Bayway Boulevard · (727) 430-3740
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

692 Bayway Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33767
Clearwater Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1830 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
hot tub
AVAILABLE ANNUALLY/ MONTHLY! Rates vary based on time of year. Just steps away from relaxing on Clearwater Beach, all you need are your bags! This gorgeous corner unit condo in the features a bright and airy split floor plan with breathtaking views over Clearwater Harbor from the living room and master suite. Sip on your morning coffee from the balcony and enjoy the fresh beach air, the dolphins swimming and the boats passing by! The fully equipped open kitchen is perfect for entertaining, preparing meals and completely updated with wood cabinetry, granite counter tops, a breakfast bar and stainless-steel appliances. The master suite has a king bed, walk-in closet, large bathroom with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Two guest bedrooms – one with a king bed, one with a queen bed, both share the guest bathroom with shower/tub combo. Plenty of space for family and friends to spread out and create everlasting memories. The condo amenities include an in-unit washer/ dryer, community heated pool and spa, under building parking and elevator access. Located in the heart of Clearwater Beach, you’re within minutes to 5-star dining, entertainment, events, local shopping and the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. Play all day on the water with wave runners, parasailing, deep sea fishing charters, dolphin-watching and dinner cruises! Come unwind and enjoy the True Florida Lifestyle!
Rental Rate does NOT include taxes on rentals less than 6 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 692 BAYWAY BOULEVARD have any available units?
692 BAYWAY BOULEVARD has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 692 BAYWAY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 692 BAYWAY BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 692 BAYWAY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
692 BAYWAY BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 692 BAYWAY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 692 BAYWAY BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 692 BAYWAY BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 692 BAYWAY BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 692 BAYWAY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 692 BAYWAY BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 692 BAYWAY BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 692 BAYWAY BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 692 BAYWAY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 692 BAYWAY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 692 BAYWAY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 692 BAYWAY BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 692 BAYWAY BOULEVARD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St
Clearwater, FL 33759
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St
Clearwater, FL 33756

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity