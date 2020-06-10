692 BAYWAY BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool hot tub

AVAILABLE ANNUALLY/ MONTHLY! Rates vary based on time of year. Just steps away from relaxing on Clearwater Beach, all you need are your bags! This gorgeous corner unit condo in the features a bright and airy split floor plan with breathtaking views over Clearwater Harbor from the living room and master suite. Sip on your morning coffee from the balcony and enjoy the fresh beach air, the dolphins swimming and the boats passing by! The fully equipped open kitchen is perfect for entertaining, preparing meals and completely updated with wood cabinetry, granite counter tops, a breakfast bar and stainless-steel appliances. The master suite has a king bed, walk-in closet, large bathroom with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Two guest bedrooms – one with a king bed, one with a queen bed, both share the guest bathroom with shower/tub combo. Plenty of space for family and friends to spread out and create everlasting memories. The condo amenities include an in-unit washer/ dryer, community heated pool and spa, under building parking and elevator access. Located in the heart of Clearwater Beach, you’re within minutes to 5-star dining, entertainment, events, local shopping and the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. Play all day on the water with wave runners, parasailing, deep sea fishing charters, dolphin-watching and dinner cruises! Come unwind and enjoy the True Florida Lifestyle!

Rental Rate does NOT include taxes on rentals less than 6 months.