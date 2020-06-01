640 BAYWAY BLVD

Amenities

Beautiful WATER FRONT Bayway Shores complex in Clearwater Beach. This Fresh TURNKEY condo is available for a MINIMUM of 1 MONTH rental. Kitchen has been REMODELED and features a generously sized PANTRY and eating space. This OPEN CONCEPT condo showcases spectacular views of the intracoastal from the kitchen, living room and master bedroom. The master bedroom offers a WALK IN CLOSET en suite bath that includes a tub with shower and DUAL SINKS. Relax on your spacious BALCONY and watch the boats go by. FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. BOAT SLIP also available. NO PETS. ALL AGES welcome. 1 MONTH MINIMUM 3rd Floor unit. Elevators in building. NOT available FEB or MARCH 2021