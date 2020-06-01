All apartments in Clearwater
640 BAYWAY BLVD
640 BAYWAY BLVD

640 Bayway Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

640 Bayway Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33767
Clearwater Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Beautiful WATER FRONT Bayway Shores complex in Clearwater Beach. This Fresh TURNKEY condo is available for a MINIMUM of 1 MONTH rental. Kitchen has been REMODELED and features a generously sized PANTRY and eating space. This OPEN CONCEPT condo showcases spectacular views of the intracoastal from the kitchen, living room and master bedroom. The master bedroom offers a WALK IN CLOSET en suite bath that includes a tub with shower and DUAL SINKS. Relax on your spacious BALCONY and watch the boats go by. FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. BOAT SLIP also available. NO PETS. ALL AGES welcome. 1 MONTH MINIMUM 3rd Floor unit. Elevators in building. NOT available FEB or MARCH 2021

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 BAYWAY BLVD have any available units?
640 BAYWAY BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 640 BAYWAY BLVD have?
Some of 640 BAYWAY BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 BAYWAY BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
640 BAYWAY BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 BAYWAY BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 640 BAYWAY BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 640 BAYWAY BLVD offer parking?
No, 640 BAYWAY BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 640 BAYWAY BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 640 BAYWAY BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 BAYWAY BLVD have a pool?
No, 640 BAYWAY BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 640 BAYWAY BLVD have accessible units?
No, 640 BAYWAY BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 640 BAYWAY BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 640 BAYWAY BLVD has units with dishwashers.
