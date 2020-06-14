628 CLEVELAND STREET.

Amenities

Available for annual rental. !Beautiful 2 bedroom,2 bath condo in Station Square. This upgraded corner unit has wonderful views of the water. Fully furnished and appointed with quality furnishings,this is ready to move in to. Split bedroom plan, open kitchen with breakfast bar, washer/dryer in unit. Station Square offers a rooftop pool, workout room and secured parking. Walk to Coachman Park, the library, shopping and more. The Pinellas Trail is steps away or take the trolley to Clearwater Beach.Electric,cable,internet,water,sewer,trash included. Under building parking.