628 CLEVELAND STREET.
Last updated June 11 2020 at 1:55 AM

628 CLEVELAND STREET

628 Cleveland Street · (727) 686-3147
Location

628 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL 33755

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 709 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1460 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Available for annual rental. !Beautiful 2 bedroom,2 bath condo in Station Square. This upgraded corner unit has wonderful views of the water. Fully furnished and appointed with quality furnishings,this is ready to move in to. Split bedroom plan, open kitchen with breakfast bar, washer/dryer in unit. Station Square offers a rooftop pool, workout room and secured parking. Walk to Coachman Park, the library, shopping and more. The Pinellas Trail is steps away or take the trolley to Clearwater Beach.Electric,cable,internet,water,sewer,trash included. Under building parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 628 CLEVELAND STREET have any available units?
628 CLEVELAND STREET has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 628 CLEVELAND STREET have?
Some of 628 CLEVELAND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 CLEVELAND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
628 CLEVELAND STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 CLEVELAND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 628 CLEVELAND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 628 CLEVELAND STREET offer parking?
Yes, 628 CLEVELAND STREET does offer parking.
Does 628 CLEVELAND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 628 CLEVELAND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 CLEVELAND STREET have a pool?
Yes, 628 CLEVELAND STREET has a pool.
Does 628 CLEVELAND STREET have accessible units?
No, 628 CLEVELAND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 628 CLEVELAND STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 628 CLEVELAND STREET has units with dishwashers.

