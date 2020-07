Amenities

Fairwood Forest - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with 1 car carport has no near neighbors. Lots of tile. Some updating including fresh paint. Two open patios. The one in the front is fenced. Screened balcony off the master. Washer and dryer upstairs. All bedrooms are upstairs. Half bath is downstairs. Conveniently located close to shopping, banks, restaurants, bus line, and minutes to the beach. Easy commuting to Tampa, Airports, and Bayside Bridge and 275. Pet considered.