Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
609 YELVINGTON AVENUE
Last updated July 6 2019 at 9:53 AM

609 YELVINGTON AVENUE

609 Yelvington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

609 Yelvington Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Available August1st--Super Location-Just 10 min to Clearwater Beach, voted #1 Beach! You will fall in love with this adorable 2bedroom 1bath w/additional shower in garage, PLUS Original Wood floors, Newer windows, Newer Central AC, fenced in huge back yard with Patio area, NEW Circle driveway and yes, a 1car Garage! Washer /dryer and lawn care included. This convenient location allows you easy access to the Beach, Airport, St Pete, restaurants etc.. 1st/last/security and credit check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 YELVINGTON AVENUE have any available units?
609 YELVINGTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 YELVINGTON AVENUE have?
Some of 609 YELVINGTON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 YELVINGTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
609 YELVINGTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 YELVINGTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 609 YELVINGTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 609 YELVINGTON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 609 YELVINGTON AVENUE offers parking.
Does 609 YELVINGTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 609 YELVINGTON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 YELVINGTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 609 YELVINGTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 609 YELVINGTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 609 YELVINGTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 609 YELVINGTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 YELVINGTON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
