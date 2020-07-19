All apartments in Clearwater
609 RICHARDS AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

609 RICHARDS AVENUE

609 Richards Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

609 Richards Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Lakefront Beauty! 2,232 Sq/Ft 4 Bedroom Home located in Established Central Clearwater Neighborhood. 10 minutes to Clearwater Beach. 5 Minutes to Downtown Clearwater. Shiny Terrazzo Floors in Kitchen and Family Room. Natural Brick Wood Burning Fireplace in Living Room. Enjoy Watching the Sun Rise While Sipping Coffee On the Screened Patio Overlooking a Large Spring-Fed Lake. Large 2 Car Garage with Workbench & Plenty of Shelving for Storage. Inside Laundry. **If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; 1st, Last & Security Required. Cats & Non Aggressive Breed Dogs Considered. $350 Pet Fee + $25 per month per pet. Current Veterinarian Documents Required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 RICHARDS AVENUE have any available units?
609 RICHARDS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 RICHARDS AVENUE have?
Some of 609 RICHARDS AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 RICHARDS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
609 RICHARDS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 RICHARDS AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 609 RICHARDS AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 609 RICHARDS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 609 RICHARDS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 609 RICHARDS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 RICHARDS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 RICHARDS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 609 RICHARDS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 609 RICHARDS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 609 RICHARDS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 609 RICHARDS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 RICHARDS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
