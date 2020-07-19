609 RICHARDS AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious Lakefront Beauty! 2,232 Sq/Ft 4 Bedroom Home located in Established Central Clearwater Neighborhood. 10 minutes to Clearwater Beach. 5 Minutes to Downtown Clearwater. Shiny Terrazzo Floors in Kitchen and Family Room. Natural Brick Wood Burning Fireplace in Living Room. Enjoy Watching the Sun Rise While Sipping Coffee On the Screened Patio Overlooking a Large Spring-Fed Lake. Large 2 Car Garage with Workbench & Plenty of Shelving for Storage. Inside Laundry. **If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; 1st, Last & Security Required. Cats & Non Aggressive Breed Dogs Considered. $350 Pet Fee + $25 per month per pet. Current Veterinarian Documents Required.