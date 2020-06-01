All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

602 Engman St

602 Engman Street · No Longer Available
Location

602 Engman Street, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bed 2 bath big home minutes from Clearwater beach -
This 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Cleawater is just minutes from one of the nations top beach destinations.This home has beautiful renovations throughout! These include new tile flooring, updated bathrooms, designer paint, new countertops and kitchen cabinets, washer & dryer connections and central ac.
Schedule a viewing before it's gone!

HOW DO I GO SEE IT?
To see this home, just give Kara a text or call at 413-218-6319

WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?
You have to have good rental history
No evictions or money owed to a previous landlord for any reason
Income requirements range from 2-3 times the monthly rent
You have to have at least 6 months job history at the same job
Credit and Criminal Background checks are required

APPLICATION FEE?
$50.00 per adult- regardless if married or not. Applications are found on our website at www.MomentumPM.org

HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?
It typically takes 24 to 48 hours but you must see the home FIRST!

WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?
The deposit is the same as 1 month's rent.

WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?
Application Fees
Security Deposit (Same as Rent)
Full Month's Rent (Any prorated portion will be due the 1st of the following month)
Any pet fees- if applicable

WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?
Most of our rentals allow pets. They must be full grown and spayed or neutered. Breed restrictions and Fees apply.

(RLNE5621406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Engman St have any available units?
602 Engman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 602 Engman St have?
Some of 602 Engman St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 Engman St currently offering any rent specials?
602 Engman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Engman St pet-friendly?
Yes, 602 Engman St is pet friendly.
Does 602 Engman St offer parking?
No, 602 Engman St does not offer parking.
Does 602 Engman St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 Engman St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Engman St have a pool?
No, 602 Engman St does not have a pool.
Does 602 Engman St have accessible units?
No, 602 Engman St does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Engman St have units with dishwashers?
No, 602 Engman St does not have units with dishwashers.

