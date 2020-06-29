532 JASMINE WAY

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Walking distance to shopping and restaurants from this townhome in Downtown Clearwater with a short drive to Clearwater beach. This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom spacious townhome has a nice floor plan with the 4th bedroom or office area on the first level along with the spacious 2 car garage. Living area/kitchen with 3rd bedroom with en suite bathroom and walk in closet with an additional bathroom for guests on the 2nd level. The 3rd level has laundry hookup, master bedroom and 3rd bedroom. This community has a lovely pool area and courtyard areas. Offered unfurnished for annual rental. 2 small pets allowed