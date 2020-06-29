All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 532 JASMINE WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
532 JASMINE WAY
Last updated December 23 2019 at 2:13 PM

532 JASMINE WAY

532 Jasmine Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

532 Jasmine Way, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Walking distance to shopping and restaurants from this townhome in Downtown Clearwater with a short drive to Clearwater beach. This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom spacious townhome has a nice floor plan with the 4th bedroom or office area on the first level along with the spacious 2 car garage. Living area/kitchen with 3rd bedroom with en suite bathroom and walk in closet with an additional bathroom for guests on the 2nd level. The 3rd level has laundry hookup, master bedroom and 3rd bedroom. This community has a lovely pool area and courtyard areas. Offered unfurnished for annual rental. 2 small pets allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 532 JASMINE WAY have any available units?
532 JASMINE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 532 JASMINE WAY have?
Some of 532 JASMINE WAY's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 532 JASMINE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
532 JASMINE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532 JASMINE WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 532 JASMINE WAY is pet friendly.
Does 532 JASMINE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 532 JASMINE WAY offers parking.
Does 532 JASMINE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 532 JASMINE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 532 JASMINE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 532 JASMINE WAY has a pool.
Does 532 JASMINE WAY have accessible units?
No, 532 JASMINE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 532 JASMINE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 532 JASMINE WAY has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33764
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590
Clearwater, FL 33759
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave
Clearwater, FL 33759
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33756
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave
Clearwater, FL 33755

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa