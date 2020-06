Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Adorable single family corner lot home right across the street from the Landings Golf Course with driving range! Wide open living space with living/dining room layout right next to the open kitchen is a wonderful open space for entertaining. Both bedrooms are good sized the master may accommodate a king size bed. Beautiful wood floors, carpet in both bedrooms and on the bonus screened in patio on the back of the home. Enjoy a BBQ with the family in a large yard great for year round play/fun. This home offers a 1 car garage where you will find the washer dryer hookups and additional access to backyard. Do you have a private plane? There is a City owned public use airport located within 3 miles of this property. Many other Golf Courses to play very close, some of which are well known. This is adorable and will not last! Easy access to the beaches and interstate highways.