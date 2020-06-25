All apartments in Clearwater
505 MANDALAY AVENUE
505 MANDALAY AVENUE

505 Mandalay Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

505 Mandalay Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33767
Clearwater Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
sauna
Be inspired at Belle Harbor. Located in the heart of Clearwater Beach and within walking distance to every available attraction. City Home #55 features an extraordinary floor plan with multiple levels of living space. This gorgeous home offers the privacy of a single family residence with all of the amenities of a first class resort. Belle Harbor has a 65 slip marina, fitness center, steam rooms and 24-hour security. A gorgeous clubhouse overlooks the pool as well as an outdoor entertainment area complete with 2 fireplaces and televisions for watching the game.
This unit also has a 2 car garage. The rental is offered with furnishings optional and is pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 MANDALAY AVENUE have any available units?
505 MANDALAY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 MANDALAY AVENUE have?
Some of 505 MANDALAY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 MANDALAY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
505 MANDALAY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 MANDALAY AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 MANDALAY AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 505 MANDALAY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 505 MANDALAY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 505 MANDALAY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 MANDALAY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 MANDALAY AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 505 MANDALAY AVENUE has a pool.
Does 505 MANDALAY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 505 MANDALAY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 505 MANDALAY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 MANDALAY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
