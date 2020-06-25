505 MANDALAY AVENUE

Amenities
Be inspired at Belle Harbor. Located in the heart of Clearwater Beach and within walking distance to every available attraction. City Home #55 features an extraordinary floor plan with multiple levels of living space. This gorgeous home offers the privacy of a single family residence with all of the amenities of a first class resort. Belle Harbor has a 65 slip marina, fitness center, steam rooms and 24-hour security. A gorgeous clubhouse overlooks the pool as well as an outdoor entertainment area complete with 2 fireplaces and televisions for watching the game.
This unit also has a 2 car garage. The rental is offered with furnishings optional and is pet friendly.