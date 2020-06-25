505 MANDALAY AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly sauna

Be inspired at Belle Harbor. Located in the heart of Clearwater Beach and within walking distance to every available attraction. City Home #55 features an extraordinary floor plan with multiple levels of living space. This gorgeous home offers the privacy of a single family residence with all of the amenities of a first class resort. Belle Harbor has a 65 slip marina, fitness center, steam rooms and 24-hour security. A gorgeous clubhouse overlooks the pool as well as an outdoor entertainment area complete with 2 fireplaces and televisions for watching the game.

This unit also has a 2 car garage. The rental is offered with furnishings optional and is pet friendly.