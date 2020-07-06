All apartments in Clearwater
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
401 S JUPITER AVENUE
Last updated May 17 2020 at 12:28 PM

401 S JUPITER AVENUE

401 South Jupiter Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

401 South Jupiter Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
FOR RENT: (1/2 DUPLEX) 1BD/1BA/1CC, 790 SF, centrally located in Clearwater off of Gulf-to-Bay Blvd., with quick access to Tampa and Clearwater Beach. Very clean and well-maintained unit, recently painted inside and out. New interior and exterior doors, windows and roof. Living room, breakfast nook, and laundry room off kitchen with washer/dryer hookups. New faux wood blinds throughout. Kitchen has refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Front door has coded lock and landlord has video security system on premises. Rent includes internet. One small pet (cats and dogs) under 35 lbs allowed. No smoking/vaping. Room measurements are estimated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 100
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 S JUPITER AVENUE have any available units?
401 S JUPITER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 S JUPITER AVENUE have?
Some of 401 S JUPITER AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 S JUPITER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
401 S JUPITER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 S JUPITER AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 S JUPITER AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 401 S JUPITER AVENUE offer parking?
No, 401 S JUPITER AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 401 S JUPITER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 S JUPITER AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 S JUPITER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 401 S JUPITER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 401 S JUPITER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 401 S JUPITER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 401 S JUPITER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 S JUPITER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

