401 S JUPITER AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

FOR RENT: (1/2 DUPLEX) 1BD/1BA/1CC, 790 SF, centrally located in Clearwater off of Gulf-to-Bay Blvd., with quick access to Tampa and Clearwater Beach. Very clean and well-maintained unit, recently painted inside and out. New interior and exterior doors, windows and roof. Living room, breakfast nook, and laundry room off kitchen with washer/dryer hookups. New faux wood blinds throughout. Kitchen has refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Front door has coded lock and landlord has video security system on premises. Rent includes internet. One small pet (cats and dogs) under 35 lbs allowed. No smoking/vaping. Room measurements are estimated.