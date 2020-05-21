All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated March 19 2019

3375 Ferncliff Ln

3375 Ferncliff Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3375 Ferncliff Lane, Clearwater, FL 33761

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home with split floor plan located near the Countryside Golf and Country Club. As you enter the home you will notice the pride of ownership. The exterior and interior has been freshly painted and new landscaping has been placed in the front beds. The home boasts an open floor plan for the living room, dining area and kitchen which will allow you to engage with guests while working in the kitchen. The kitchen has granite countertops, new appliances (replaced 2018) and provides an eat in breakfast area. The master en suite provides a walk in closet with custom shelving, dual vanities, walk in shower and access directly to the screened lanai. The flooring in the home is tile and laminate. The hurricane impact windows (Simonton) were replaced in 2016 and comes with a lifetime warranty, A/C replaced 2008, roof replaced 2004 with 30 year shingles, water heater 2018. Garage door is also impact resistant. The flooring in garage and screened lanai have been re-finished with epoxy. Seller has knocked down all popcorn ceilings and has installed crown molding. The home is located near shopping, the gulf beaches, and airports.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3375 Ferncliff Ln have any available units?
3375 Ferncliff Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 3375 Ferncliff Ln have?
Some of 3375 Ferncliff Ln's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3375 Ferncliff Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3375 Ferncliff Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3375 Ferncliff Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3375 Ferncliff Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3375 Ferncliff Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3375 Ferncliff Ln does offer parking.
Does 3375 Ferncliff Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3375 Ferncliff Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3375 Ferncliff Ln have a pool?
No, 3375 Ferncliff Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3375 Ferncliff Ln have accessible units?
No, 3375 Ferncliff Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3375 Ferncliff Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3375 Ferncliff Ln has units with dishwashers.
