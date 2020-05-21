3375 Ferncliff Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home with split floor plan located near the Countryside Golf and Country Club. As you enter the home you will notice the pride of ownership. The exterior and interior has been freshly painted and new landscaping has been placed in the front beds. The home boasts an open floor plan for the living room, dining area and kitchen which will allow you to engage with guests while working in the kitchen. The kitchen has granite countertops, new appliances (replaced 2018) and provides an eat in breakfast area. The master en suite provides a walk in closet with custom shelving, dual vanities, walk in shower and access directly to the screened lanai. The flooring in the home is tile and laminate. The hurricane impact windows (Simonton) were replaced in 2016 and comes with a lifetime warranty, A/C replaced 2008, roof replaced 2004 with 30 year shingles, water heater 2018. Garage door is also impact resistant. The flooring in garage and screened lanai have been re-finished with epoxy. Seller has knocked down all popcorn ceilings and has installed crown molding. The home is located near shopping, the gulf beaches, and airports.