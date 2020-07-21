All apartments in Clearwater
337 South Highland Avenue
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

337 South Highland Avenue

337 S Highland Ave · No Longer Available
Location

337 S Highland Ave, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic 2br/1ba/1 car garage in CREST LAKE PARK SUB ! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Charming single family home in Crest Lake Park Sub. Annual/Unfurnished Rental. This 3br/1ba/1 car garage features living area open to kitchen, full size washer/dryer in garage, 3rd br/ or bonus room off garage and screened in lanai. Newer windows and a/c with hardwood floors in Kitchen, living and bedrooms. Bonus room has carpet. Backyard has plenty of shade and enclosed to entertain family and friends. One small pet UNDER 20LBS is ok is ok with $300NR. Easy access to shops, fine dining, downtown Clearwater, Hwy 19, banks, groceries, pharmacy, hospital and only a short drive to Clearwater Beach! Full month's rent and equal security deposit apply.

To view a 3D tour copy and paste in browser:
app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1539938?accessKey=5dec

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 600, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For additional questions, please contact Lisa with Rent Solutions at 813-532-9680.

(RLNE5065507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 337 South Highland Avenue have any available units?
337 South Highland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 337 South Highland Avenue have?
Some of 337 South Highland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 337 South Highland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
337 South Highland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 South Highland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 337 South Highland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 337 South Highland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 337 South Highland Avenue offers parking.
Does 337 South Highland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 337 South Highland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 South Highland Avenue have a pool?
No, 337 South Highland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 337 South Highland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 337 South Highland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 337 South Highland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 337 South Highland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
