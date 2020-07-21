337 South Highland Avenue

Amenities

Fantastic 2br/1ba/1 car garage in CREST LAKE PARK SUB ! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Charming single family home in Crest Lake Park Sub. Annual/Unfurnished Rental. This 3br/1ba/1 car garage features living area open to kitchen, full size washer/dryer in garage, 3rd br/ or bonus room off garage and screened in lanai. Newer windows and a/c with hardwood floors in Kitchen, living and bedrooms. Bonus room has carpet. Backyard has plenty of shade and enclosed to entertain family and friends. One small pet UNDER 20LBS is ok is ok with $300NR. Easy access to shops, fine dining, downtown Clearwater, Hwy 19, banks, groceries, pharmacy, hospital and only a short drive to Clearwater Beach! Full month's rent and equal security deposit apply.



To view a 3D tour copy and paste in browser:

app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1539938?accessKey=5dec



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 600, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For additional questions, please contact Lisa with Rent Solutions at 813-532-9680.



