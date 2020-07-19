All apartments in Clearwater
3330 FOX HILL DRIVE
3330 FOX HILL DRIVE

3330 Fox Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3330 Fox Hill Drive, Clearwater, FL 33761

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful home located in the Heart of Countryside offering 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in a split floor plan with plenty of open living space. The remodeled kitchen features newer cabinets, beautiful granite countertops, travertine & glass tile back-splash, a breakfast bar and large breakfast/dinette area. The master suite features a walk-in closet and spa-like renovated bathroom with maple vanity, gorgeous granite counter w/designer sink, designer tile floors and shower surround featuring river rock accents & shower floor. The 2 additional bedrooms have an updated bathroom and are located on the other side of the home. Living spaces include an inviting living room with lots of windows, large dining room, eat-in kitchen, and 10’ x 18’ family room w/French doors leading to the covered porch. Additional updates include a new Rheem HVAC system in 2016, hurricane resistant windows & doors, interior 6 panel doors, hurricane rated garage door, fresh paint, newer carpet and newer gutters in front. The roof was installed in 2008. The large back yard is fenced for privacy. Home is located close to the award winning beaches, parks, shopping centers and airports. All room sizes are approximate. A Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3330 FOX HILL DRIVE have any available units?
3330 FOX HILL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 3330 FOX HILL DRIVE have?
Some of 3330 FOX HILL DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3330 FOX HILL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3330 FOX HILL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3330 FOX HILL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3330 FOX HILL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 3330 FOX HILL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3330 FOX HILL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3330 FOX HILL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3330 FOX HILL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3330 FOX HILL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3330 FOX HILL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3330 FOX HILL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3330 FOX HILL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3330 FOX HILL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3330 FOX HILL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
