3330 FOX HILL DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Beautiful home located in the Heart of Countryside offering 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in a split floor plan with plenty of open living space. The remodeled kitchen features newer cabinets, beautiful granite countertops, travertine & glass tile back-splash, a breakfast bar and large breakfast/dinette area. The master suite features a walk-in closet and spa-like renovated bathroom with maple vanity, gorgeous granite counter w/designer sink, designer tile floors and shower surround featuring river rock accents & shower floor. The 2 additional bedrooms have an updated bathroom and are located on the other side of the home. Living spaces include an inviting living room with lots of windows, large dining room, eat-in kitchen, and 10’ x 18’ family room w/French doors leading to the covered porch. Additional updates include a new Rheem HVAC system in 2016, hurricane resistant windows & doors, interior 6 panel doors, hurricane rated garage door, fresh paint, newer carpet and newer gutters in front. The roof was installed in 2008. The large back yard is fenced for privacy. Home is located close to the award winning beaches, parks, shopping centers and airports. All room sizes are approximate. A Must See!