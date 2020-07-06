All apartments in Clearwater
3259 MULBERRY DRIVE
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:48 PM

3259 MULBERRY DRIVE

3259 Mulberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3259 Mulberry Drive, Clearwater, FL 33761
Springdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
RENT THIS BEAUTIFUL COUNTRYSIDE HOME LOCATED JUST ONE MILE FROM THE COUNTRYSIDE MALL AND MINUTES AWAY FROM DUNEDIN BEACH, PALM HARBOR, AND TAMPA. This lovely home is located in an established neighborhood in Countryside. Shopping, Restaurants and great Schools are right around the corner. This 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 1 Car Garage is a Great Family Home with over 1100 square feet. It has a large backyard that is fenced in for privacy, entertaining and perfect for pets as well. The inside has tile throughout making to easy clean and great for anyone with allergies. Off the living room is the Laundry Room that includes a washer and dryer. The Kitchen has a breakfast bar and eat-in-kitchen space, plus a sliding glass door that leads to the backyard. There is also a pantry for storage and the home includes all the Appliances: Microwave, Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Additional Features to the is home include: fenced in yard and ceiling fans throughout. The amenities for this Community include - a Recreation Center with Basketball Courts, Computers, and an Exercise Room with state of the art equipment for a minimal fee. This is a great location to raise a family and be a part of an established community. Great Schools are just minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3259 MULBERRY DRIVE have any available units?
3259 MULBERRY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 3259 MULBERRY DRIVE have?
Some of 3259 MULBERRY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3259 MULBERRY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3259 MULBERRY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3259 MULBERRY DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3259 MULBERRY DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 3259 MULBERRY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3259 MULBERRY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3259 MULBERRY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3259 MULBERRY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3259 MULBERRY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3259 MULBERRY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3259 MULBERRY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3259 MULBERRY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3259 MULBERRY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3259 MULBERRY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

