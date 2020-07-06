3259 MULBERRY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

RENT THIS BEAUTIFUL COUNTRYSIDE HOME LOCATED JUST ONE MILE FROM THE COUNTRYSIDE MALL AND MINUTES AWAY FROM DUNEDIN BEACH, PALM HARBOR, AND TAMPA. This lovely home is located in an established neighborhood in Countryside. Shopping, Restaurants and great Schools are right around the corner. This 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 1 Car Garage is a Great Family Home with over 1100 square feet. It has a large backyard that is fenced in for privacy, entertaining and perfect for pets as well. The inside has tile throughout making to easy clean and great for anyone with allergies. Off the living room is the Laundry Room that includes a washer and dryer. The Kitchen has a breakfast bar and eat-in-kitchen space, plus a sliding glass door that leads to the backyard. There is also a pantry for storage and the home includes all the Appliances: Microwave, Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Additional Features to the is home include: fenced in yard and ceiling fans throughout. The amenities for this Community include - a Recreation Center with Basketball Courts, Computers, and an Exercise Room with state of the art equipment for a minimal fee. This is a great location to raise a family and be a part of an established community. Great Schools are just minutes away.