Last updated February 18 2020 at 5:59 AM

3231 MARIGOLD DRIVE

3231 Marigold Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3231 Marigold Drive, Clearwater, FL 33761

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
DRASTIC PRICE REDUCTION! MOVE IN BY MARCH 1ST!! TOTALLY REMODELED!! Beautiful Countryside Cutie! 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, one car attached garage in the Northside, Countryside area. All new Stainless Steel kitchen Appliances, Farm Sink, Beautiful Espresso Wood look cabinets,Large Open Floor plan, New wood like flooring throughout NO CARPETING!, New Paint walls, New doors & trim. New light fixtures and ceiling fans. New totally remodeled bathrooms with New tiles, shower doors, vanities, mirrors, lights, tile floors & paint! Huge fenced in yard perfect for outdoor games, parties and backyard bar-b-ques! Minutes to shopping, restaurants, mall, entertainment, major roads and Honeymoon Island & Caladesi Island State Park Beaches. One small pet permitted. Rent includes Lawn Service.
You Won't Want To Miss This Beauty!! Call agent for appointment and pre-qualification.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3231 MARIGOLD DRIVE have any available units?
3231 MARIGOLD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 3231 MARIGOLD DRIVE have?
Some of 3231 MARIGOLD DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3231 MARIGOLD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3231 MARIGOLD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3231 MARIGOLD DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3231 MARIGOLD DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 3231 MARIGOLD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3231 MARIGOLD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3231 MARIGOLD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3231 MARIGOLD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3231 MARIGOLD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3231 MARIGOLD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3231 MARIGOLD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3231 MARIGOLD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3231 MARIGOLD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3231 MARIGOLD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

