3231 MARIGOLD DRIVE

DRASTIC PRICE REDUCTION! MOVE IN BY MARCH 1ST!! TOTALLY REMODELED!! Beautiful Countryside Cutie! 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, one car attached garage in the Northside, Countryside area. All new Stainless Steel kitchen Appliances, Farm Sink, Beautiful Espresso Wood look cabinets,Large Open Floor plan, New wood like flooring throughout NO CARPETING!, New Paint walls, New doors & trim. New light fixtures and ceiling fans. New totally remodeled bathrooms with New tiles, shower doors, vanities, mirrors, lights, tile floors & paint! Huge fenced in yard perfect for outdoor games, parties and backyard bar-b-ques! Minutes to shopping, restaurants, mall, entertainment, major roads and Honeymoon Island & Caladesi Island State Park Beaches. One small pet permitted. Rent includes Lawn Service.

