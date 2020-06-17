3142 San Mateo St

Amenities

Stunning, 4BR/3BA HOME IN DEL ORO GARDENS SUB! ANNUAL - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



STUNNING EXECUTIVE STYLE HOME WITH ALL THE UPGRADES! 4BR/3BA ANNUAL RENTAL 8-12 MONTHS. HOME FEATURES RECESSED LIGHTING, LARGE ISLAND WITH NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE WHICH IS OPEN TO LIVING/DINING AREA. SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN, TWO MASTER SUITES, (NO GARAGE). THIS OPEN AND AIRY FLOOR PLAN PROVIDES LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHTING THRU OUT HOME. SCREENED IN PATIO LEADS TO FENCED BACK YARD WITH FIRE PIT WHICH IS GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING FAMILY AND FRIENDS. ONE SMALL DOG OK WITH $300NR PET FEE, SORRY NO CAT. FIRST MONTH'S RENT AND EQUAL SECURITY DEPOSIT APPLY. EASY ACCESS TO HWY 19, AIRPORTS, GROCERIES, PHARMACY, SHOPS, FINE DINING, ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT AND ONLY A SHORT DRIVE TO CLEARWATER BEACH! Furnished is negotiable.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 650, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For additional questions or showings call Lisa with Rent Solutions 813-532-9680.



No Cats Allowed



