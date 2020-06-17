All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 3142 San Mateo St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
3142 San Mateo St
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:19 AM

3142 San Mateo St

3142 San Mateo Street · (813) 694-9785
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3142 San Mateo Street, Clearwater, FL 33759

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3142 San Mateo St · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
Stunning, 4BR/3BA HOME IN DEL ORO GARDENS SUB! ANNUAL - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

STUNNING EXECUTIVE STYLE HOME WITH ALL THE UPGRADES! 4BR/3BA ANNUAL RENTAL 8-12 MONTHS. HOME FEATURES RECESSED LIGHTING, LARGE ISLAND WITH NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE WHICH IS OPEN TO LIVING/DINING AREA. SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN, TWO MASTER SUITES, (NO GARAGE). THIS OPEN AND AIRY FLOOR PLAN PROVIDES LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHTING THRU OUT HOME. SCREENED IN PATIO LEADS TO FENCED BACK YARD WITH FIRE PIT WHICH IS GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING FAMILY AND FRIENDS. ONE SMALL DOG OK WITH $300NR PET FEE, SORRY NO CAT. FIRST MONTH'S RENT AND EQUAL SECURITY DEPOSIT APPLY. EASY ACCESS TO HWY 19, AIRPORTS, GROCERIES, PHARMACY, SHOPS, FINE DINING, ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT AND ONLY A SHORT DRIVE TO CLEARWATER BEACH! Furnished is negotiable.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 650, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For additional questions or showings call Lisa with Rent Solutions 813-532-9680.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5589435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3142 San Mateo St have any available units?
3142 San Mateo St has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 3142 San Mateo St have?
Some of 3142 San Mateo St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3142 San Mateo St currently offering any rent specials?
3142 San Mateo St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3142 San Mateo St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3142 San Mateo St is pet friendly.
Does 3142 San Mateo St offer parking?
No, 3142 San Mateo St does not offer parking.
Does 3142 San Mateo St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3142 San Mateo St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3142 San Mateo St have a pool?
No, 3142 San Mateo St does not have a pool.
Does 3142 San Mateo St have accessible units?
No, 3142 San Mateo St does not have accessible units.
Does 3142 San Mateo St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3142 San Mateo St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3142 San Mateo St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33755
Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33764
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St
Clearwater, FL 33759
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity