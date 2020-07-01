All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:43 AM

3062 EASTLAND BOULEVARD

3062 Eastland Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3062 Eastland Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33761

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
This large two-bedroom, 1,565 square foot top floor corner condominium is the desirable Imperial Pines Condominiums, a pet-free 55+ association, is available for lease. As you enter Unit 408, your eyes are drawn to the spacious living and dining area, with wrap around sliders. The large wrap around deck is accessible through four sets of sliders from the living area and master bedroom which offer magnificent sunrise views. The large master features a large window and slider with remote control blinds, the ensuite bathroom offers a spacious walk-in closet, double vanities, and tub with shower. The galley kitchen offers a glass top electric range, microwave, disposer, refrigerator, and dishwasher, as well as a stackable washer/ dryer combo between the kitchen and breakfast area/ den. The second bedroom is currently used as an office. The kitchen, second bedroom and front door offer spectacular sunset views. The tenant will have one space in the garage with gated access and guest parking available in front of the building. Other amenities include two elevators in Building D, a storage closet in your assigned parking space and wonderfully maintained grounds with an idyllic pond. Imperial Pines Condominium is located on the corner of Eastland Boulevard and McMullen Booth Road, with many restaurants, grocery, retail and services available across the street and nearby. Prospective tenants will be subject to a credit and background check and condominium association approval. The landlord is a real estate agent licensed in the State of Florida.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3062 EASTLAND BOULEVARD have any available units?
3062 EASTLAND BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 3062 EASTLAND BOULEVARD have?
Some of 3062 EASTLAND BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3062 EASTLAND BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
3062 EASTLAND BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3062 EASTLAND BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 3062 EASTLAND BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 3062 EASTLAND BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 3062 EASTLAND BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 3062 EASTLAND BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3062 EASTLAND BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3062 EASTLAND BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 3062 EASTLAND BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 3062 EASTLAND BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 3062 EASTLAND BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 3062 EASTLAND BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3062 EASTLAND BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

