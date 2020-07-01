3062 EASTLAND BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking pool garage guest parking

This large two-bedroom, 1,565 square foot top floor corner condominium is the desirable Imperial Pines Condominiums, a pet-free 55+ association, is available for lease. As you enter Unit 408, your eyes are drawn to the spacious living and dining area, with wrap around sliders. The large wrap around deck is accessible through four sets of sliders from the living area and master bedroom which offer magnificent sunrise views. The large master features a large window and slider with remote control blinds, the ensuite bathroom offers a spacious walk-in closet, double vanities, and tub with shower. The galley kitchen offers a glass top electric range, microwave, disposer, refrigerator, and dishwasher, as well as a stackable washer/ dryer combo between the kitchen and breakfast area/ den. The second bedroom is currently used as an office. The kitchen, second bedroom and front door offer spectacular sunset views. The tenant will have one space in the garage with gated access and guest parking available in front of the building. Other amenities include two elevators in Building D, a storage closet in your assigned parking space and wonderfully maintained grounds with an idyllic pond. Imperial Pines Condominium is located on the corner of Eastland Boulevard and McMullen Booth Road, with many restaurants, grocery, retail and services available across the street and nearby. Prospective tenants will be subject to a credit and background check and condominium association approval. The landlord is a real estate agent licensed in the State of Florida.