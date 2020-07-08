All apartments in Clearwater
3049 PRESTIGE DRIVE
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM

3049 PRESTIGE DRIVE

3049 Prestige Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3049 Prestige Drive, Clearwater, FL 33759
Forest Wood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful updated 4 bed 2 bath 2 car garage pool home located in Clearwater. Come enjoy the open floor plan with a beautiful large kitchen to easily entertain in. Extra large 8ft pool has been resurfaced and is ready for the summer months. The large back yard is completely fenced in. All kitchen appliances included, washer and dryer are not included. Near to many amenities including shopping centers, restaurants, major highways and much more. For an extra $150 per month pool service and lawn service will be included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3049 PRESTIGE DRIVE have any available units?
3049 PRESTIGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 3049 PRESTIGE DRIVE have?
Some of 3049 PRESTIGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3049 PRESTIGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3049 PRESTIGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3049 PRESTIGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3049 PRESTIGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 3049 PRESTIGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3049 PRESTIGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3049 PRESTIGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3049 PRESTIGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3049 PRESTIGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3049 PRESTIGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3049 PRESTIGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3049 PRESTIGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3049 PRESTIGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3049 PRESTIGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

