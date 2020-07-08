3049 PRESTIGE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful updated 4 bed 2 bath 2 car garage pool home located in Clearwater. Come enjoy the open floor plan with a beautiful large kitchen to easily entertain in. Extra large 8ft pool has been resurfaced and is ready for the summer months. The large back yard is completely fenced in. All kitchen appliances included, washer and dryer are not included. Near to many amenities including shopping centers, restaurants, major highways and much more. For an extra $150 per month pool service and lawn service will be included.