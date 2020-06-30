304 S Lincoln Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful Clearwater Pool Home offers 4/3! Gorgeous large picturesque windows allow the natural sunlight that accents the beauty within. The open concept floor plan is perfect for entertaining and family gatherings. Living room has easy maintenance laminate wood floors, lofty ceilings, neutral colors and flows into the kitchen and dinette area. Enjoy the custom style built in entertainment center in this magnificent living room. The kitchen has stainless appliances with smooth top range, solid wood cabinets, granite countertop with recessed lighting. The dinette area is large enough for a growing family. Gorgeous picture window overlooks your in-ground pool. Split bedroom floor plan in this vintage style home. The Master bedroom has laminate floors, custom shelves in your walk-in closet and private bath that features a granite vanity and tile floors. Enjoy those summer days and early morning escapes in this fenced backyard oasis with your own private pool. The perfect space for outdoor activities, grilling or just lounging around. 4th bedroom can also be used as a bonus room or family game area. No utilities come with this rental home. Conveniently located to schools, shopping and great restaurants. Easy access to Gandy Blvd and 20 minutes to area Gulf Beaches. Close to Downtown St. Pete and Beach Drive. Available Now!!