Last updated March 20 2020 at 7:35 AM

304 S Lincoln Ave

304 South Lincoln Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

304 South Lincoln Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful Clearwater Pool Home offers 4/3! Gorgeous large picturesque windows allow the natural sunlight that accents the beauty within. The open concept floor plan is perfect for entertaining and family gatherings. Living room has easy maintenance laminate wood floors, lofty ceilings, neutral colors and flows into the kitchen and dinette area. Enjoy the custom style built in entertainment center in this magnificent living room. The kitchen has stainless appliances with smooth top range, solid wood cabinets, granite countertop with recessed lighting. The dinette area is large enough for a growing family. Gorgeous picture window overlooks your in-ground pool. Split bedroom floor plan in this vintage style home. The Master bedroom has laminate floors, custom shelves in your walk-in closet and private bath that features a granite vanity and tile floors. Enjoy those summer days and early morning escapes in this fenced backyard oasis with your own private pool. The perfect space for outdoor activities, grilling or just lounging around. 4th bedroom can also be used as a bonus room or family game area. No utilities come with this rental home. Conveniently located to schools, shopping and great restaurants. Easy access to Gandy Blvd and 20 minutes to area Gulf Beaches. Close to Downtown St. Pete and Beach Drive. Available Now!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 S Lincoln Ave have any available units?
304 S Lincoln Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 304 S Lincoln Ave have?
Some of 304 S Lincoln Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 S Lincoln Ave currently offering any rent specials?
304 S Lincoln Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 S Lincoln Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 304 S Lincoln Ave is pet friendly.
Does 304 S Lincoln Ave offer parking?
Yes, 304 S Lincoln Ave offers parking.
Does 304 S Lincoln Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 S Lincoln Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 S Lincoln Ave have a pool?
Yes, 304 S Lincoln Ave has a pool.
Does 304 S Lincoln Ave have accessible units?
No, 304 S Lincoln Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 304 S Lincoln Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 S Lincoln Ave has units with dishwashers.

