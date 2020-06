Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

First Floor Condo in the heart of Countryside, across the street from Northwood Plaza. 2 bed 2 bath with walk in shower, full size washer and dryer, all tile flooring through out, enclosed patio space can be used as office/den. Large bedrooms, open floor plan and close to the pool. No pets, No smoking. Will not last long.