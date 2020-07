Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool guest parking

No Pets, please. Amazing Location! Quiet community! This 2nd floor Corner condo is ready for move in. It has an open floor plan, split bedrooms, Updated Kitchen & 2 bathrooms. Enclosed Florida Room with a closet for extra storage, an Inside Laundry closet to include a

Washer/Dryer. 1 assigned parking space and guest parking available. Community Pool . The amazing location is located right by Northwoods

Plaza that offers a Gym, Shopping & Restaurants.