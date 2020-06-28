3024 SAINT CROIX DRIVE

Amenities
Move in ready. Very convenient location. Lovely house in great neighborhood! Close to major roads, Publix, Walmart, Bayside Bridge Plaza and restaurants. This is a 3BR/2BA block home with 2 car garage. Has a split floor plan. The master bedroom with a private bathroom with the shower and two closets is on the one side and 2 other bedrooms on another side of the house. There is a tub in the second bathroom. There is a big entrance closet for additional storage. Ceramic tile floors flow throughout the living areas. The house has a big fenced back yard. Washer and Dryer are in the garage.