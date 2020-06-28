All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 3024 SAINT CROIX DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
3024 SAINT CROIX DRIVE
Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:31 PM

3024 SAINT CROIX DRIVE

3024 St Croix Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3024 St Croix Drive, Clearwater, FL 33759

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
extra storage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in ready. Very convenient location. Lovely house in great neighborhood! Close to major roads, Publix, Walmart, Bayside Bridge Plaza and restaurants. This is a 3BR/2BA block home with 2 car garage. Has a split floor plan. The master bedroom with a private bathroom with the shower and two closets is on the one side and 2 other bedrooms on another side of the house. There is a tub in the second bathroom. There is a big entrance closet for additional storage. Ceramic tile floors flow throughout the living areas. The house has a big fenced back yard. Washer and Dryer are in the garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3024 SAINT CROIX DRIVE have any available units?
3024 SAINT CROIX DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 3024 SAINT CROIX DRIVE have?
Some of 3024 SAINT CROIX DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3024 SAINT CROIX DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3024 SAINT CROIX DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3024 SAINT CROIX DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3024 SAINT CROIX DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 3024 SAINT CROIX DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3024 SAINT CROIX DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3024 SAINT CROIX DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3024 SAINT CROIX DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3024 SAINT CROIX DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3024 SAINT CROIX DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3024 SAINT CROIX DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3024 SAINT CROIX DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3024 SAINT CROIX DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3024 SAINT CROIX DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33755
Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave
Clearwater, FL 33759
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa