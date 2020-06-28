3024 SAINT CROIX DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Move in ready. Very convenient location. Lovely house in great neighborhood! Close to major roads, Publix, Walmart, Bayside Bridge Plaza and restaurants. This is a 3BR/2BA block home with 2 car garage. Has a split floor plan. The master bedroom with a private bathroom with the shower and two closets is on the one side and 2 other bedrooms on another side of the house. There is a tub in the second bathroom. There is a big entrance closet for additional storage. Ceramic tile floors flow throughout the living areas. The house has a big fenced back yard. Washer and Dryer are in the garage.