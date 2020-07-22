All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 3017 Tennessee Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
3017 Tennessee Avenue
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM

3017 Tennessee Avenue

3017 Tennessee Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

3017 Tennessee Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33759

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
UNBELIEVEABLE LOCATION in the Historic Bayview area of Clearwater. Located just moments from Hwy 60, this great property offers four bedrooms and two bathrooms with 1665 square feet of living space plus a large private backyard. The updated kitchen offers beautiful granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. The family room showcases a walk out to a beautiful porch perfect for relaxing in the stunning Florida weather. In a quiet spot that has convenient access to Tampa and Tampa International Airport, the amazing downtown St. Petersburg downtown, and minutes to the quaint and fun Safety Harbor area. This one is priced to rent quickly, so contact us right now. AVAILABLE LATE OCTOBER.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3017 Tennessee Avenue have any available units?
3017 Tennessee Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 3017 Tennessee Avenue have?
Some of 3017 Tennessee Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3017 Tennessee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3017 Tennessee Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3017 Tennessee Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3017 Tennessee Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3017 Tennessee Avenue offer parking?
No, 3017 Tennessee Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3017 Tennessee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3017 Tennessee Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3017 Tennessee Avenue have a pool?
No, 3017 Tennessee Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3017 Tennessee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3017 Tennessee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3017 Tennessee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3017 Tennessee Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33759
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Palms at Countryside Apartments
25350 US-19 North
Clearwater, FL 33763
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33756

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 Bedroom ApartmentsClearwater 2 Bedroom Apartments
Clearwater Apartments with GymsClearwater Pet Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa