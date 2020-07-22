3017 Tennessee Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

UNBELIEVEABLE LOCATION in the Historic Bayview area of Clearwater. Located just moments from Hwy 60, this great property offers four bedrooms and two bathrooms with 1665 square feet of living space plus a large private backyard. The updated kitchen offers beautiful granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. The family room showcases a walk out to a beautiful porch perfect for relaxing in the stunning Florida weather. In a quiet spot that has convenient access to Tampa and Tampa International Airport, the amazing downtown St. Petersburg downtown, and minutes to the quaint and fun Safety Harbor area. This one is priced to rent quickly, so contact us right now. AVAILABLE LATE OCTOBER.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.