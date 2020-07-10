All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated August 13 2019 at 4:55 PM

301 Lotus Path

301 Lotus Path · No Longer Available
Location

301 Lotus Path, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8d74acc096 ---- 1 bedroom 1 bathroom studio apt in an upstairs area above a garage behind the main home. Walking upstairs you find wood flooring running through out the unit. Kitchen is equipped with an elongated counter top, breakfast nook and major appliances including refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Bedroom is spacious with a large walk in closet. Bathroom comes with tiled flooring, vanity sink and a standing tiled shower. Fantastic deal call today!

$60 app feen$75 tenant administration fee 12 Months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Lotus Path have any available units?
301 Lotus Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 Lotus Path have?
Some of 301 Lotus Path's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Lotus Path currently offering any rent specials?
301 Lotus Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Lotus Path pet-friendly?
No, 301 Lotus Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 301 Lotus Path offer parking?
Yes, 301 Lotus Path offers parking.
Does 301 Lotus Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Lotus Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Lotus Path have a pool?
No, 301 Lotus Path does not have a pool.
Does 301 Lotus Path have accessible units?
No, 301 Lotus Path does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Lotus Path have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Lotus Path has units with dishwashers.

