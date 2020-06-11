All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated January 11 2020 at 10:46 AM

300 ORANGEVIEW AVENUE

300 Orangeview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

300 Orangeview Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Wonderful big house in a historic district, close to a golf course, shopping and Clearwater Beach. Fully remodeled and very comfortable, this house offers four big bedrooms, a spacious living room, and a cozy dining room. The kitchen is big enough to dine with your family and watch television and has marble countertops and floors, with all the needed appliances. The fourth bedroom can be converted into a game room, in a second family room or a big office. It has travertine floors and an independent front door. It can become totally independent of the main house. The rest of the house has high-quality hardwood flooring, very comfortable and easy to keep clean. Unique in Clearwater, there is also a den just below the master bedroom, it has an independent entrance in the back of the house. In the back, a huge sun deck directly accessible from the master bedroom and the 4th bedroom allows the whole family to bathe in the sun or entertain friends. The neighborhood is one of the best in Clearwater and the double parking space in front can contain up to 3 cars, plus a fourth car in the garage. The back yard is big enough for any kind of play. The independent shed will host all of your tools and gardening equipment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 ORANGEVIEW AVENUE have any available units?
300 ORANGEVIEW AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 ORANGEVIEW AVENUE have?
Some of 300 ORANGEVIEW AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 ORANGEVIEW AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
300 ORANGEVIEW AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 ORANGEVIEW AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 300 ORANGEVIEW AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 300 ORANGEVIEW AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 300 ORANGEVIEW AVENUE offers parking.
Does 300 ORANGEVIEW AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 ORANGEVIEW AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 ORANGEVIEW AVENUE have a pool?
No, 300 ORANGEVIEW AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 300 ORANGEVIEW AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 300 ORANGEVIEW AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 300 ORANGEVIEW AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 ORANGEVIEW AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

