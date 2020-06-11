300 ORANGEVIEW AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Wonderful big house in a historic district, close to a golf course, shopping and Clearwater Beach. Fully remodeled and very comfortable, this house offers four big bedrooms, a spacious living room, and a cozy dining room. The kitchen is big enough to dine with your family and watch television and has marble countertops and floors, with all the needed appliances. The fourth bedroom can be converted into a game room, in a second family room or a big office. It has travertine floors and an independent front door. It can become totally independent of the main house. The rest of the house has high-quality hardwood flooring, very comfortable and easy to keep clean. Unique in Clearwater, there is also a den just below the master bedroom, it has an independent entrance in the back of the house. In the back, a huge sun deck directly accessible from the master bedroom and the 4th bedroom allows the whole family to bathe in the sun or entertain friends. The neighborhood is one of the best in Clearwater and the double parking space in front can contain up to 3 cars, plus a fourth car in the garage. The back yard is big enough for any kind of play. The independent shed will host all of your tools and gardening equipment.