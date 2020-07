Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher range refrigerator

Spacious and Well maintained 1/2 Duplex on a corner lot in Salls Lake Park, Clearwater. Open plan features two bedroom two bath with a bonus room off the Master Bedroom can be utilized for many uses. Very quiet neighborhood with easy access to all popular commuting routes.

Located near all major shopping areas and Restaurants and Ruth Eckherd hall. Short Drive to Tampa, St Pete and Clearwater Beach.

No Pets or Interior Smoking Permitted.