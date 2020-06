Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher 24hr gym pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym pool hot tub

Full Water Views of Tampa Bay from this third floor 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo. Open Living Area with a Gas Fireplace. Contemporary Kitchen that opens to the main living area. Washer & Dryer. Waterview from all Windows. Carpet Flooring. NO PETS. This hard to find condo with Great Water Views is located in the Gated Grand Bellagio Community. Rent is $1595 monthly with a $1600 Refundable Security Deposit with Good Credit. Your Monthly Rent includes the Community Amenities such as the Waterfront Inground Heated Pool & Spa. 24/7 Fitness Center.

1.5 Mile Waterfront Walking Path plus much more. Upfront costs are $75.00 application fee. $150.00 association application fee and $200.00 refundable water deposit. Association approval will take up to 15 days for approval. Come Enjoy True Florida Resort Style Living.