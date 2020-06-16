All apartments in Clearwater
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
2755 VIA CAPRI
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:01 AM

2755 VIA CAPRI

2755 Via Capri · (727) 415-5210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2755 Via Capri, Clearwater, FL 33764

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1222 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1230 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
24hr gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
24hr gym
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
This unfurnished 2 bedroom/2 bath unit is located in the gated, waterfront property of the Grand Venezia. Located on the 2nd floor, this condo features granite counter tops throughout, tile in the living/dining area. This 2 bedroom features a split bedroom plan and open for easy entertaining. Community amenities include a heated pool/spa, tennis courts, playground and free car wash area. Enjoy walking or jogging the 1.5 mile paved path overlooking Tampa Bay. 24 hour fitness center and 24/7 attended guard pavilion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2755 VIA CAPRI have any available units?
2755 VIA CAPRI has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2755 VIA CAPRI have?
Some of 2755 VIA CAPRI's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2755 VIA CAPRI currently offering any rent specials?
2755 VIA CAPRI isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2755 VIA CAPRI pet-friendly?
No, 2755 VIA CAPRI is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2755 VIA CAPRI offer parking?
No, 2755 VIA CAPRI does not offer parking.
Does 2755 VIA CAPRI have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2755 VIA CAPRI offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2755 VIA CAPRI have a pool?
Yes, 2755 VIA CAPRI has a pool.
Does 2755 VIA CAPRI have accessible units?
No, 2755 VIA CAPRI does not have accessible units.
Does 2755 VIA CAPRI have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2755 VIA CAPRI has units with dishwashers.
