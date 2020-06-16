2755 VIA CAPRI

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher 24hr gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area 24hr gym playground pool hot tub tennis court

This unfurnished 2 bedroom/2 bath unit is located in the gated, waterfront property of the Grand Venezia. Located on the 2nd floor, this condo features granite counter tops throughout, tile in the living/dining area. This 2 bedroom features a split bedroom plan and open for easy entertaining. Community amenities include a heated pool/spa, tennis courts, playground and free car wash area. Enjoy walking or jogging the 1.5 mile paved path overlooking Tampa Bay. 24 hour fitness center and 24/7 attended guard pavilion.