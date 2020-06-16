2755 VIA CAPRI

Amenities
This unfurnished 2 bedroom/2 bath unit is located in the gated, waterfront property of the Grand Venezia. Located on the 2nd floor, this condo features granite counter tops throughout, tile in the living/dining area. This 2 bedroom features a split bedroom plan and open for easy entertaining. Community amenities include a heated pool/spa, tennis courts, playground and free car wash area. Enjoy walking or jogging the 1.5 mile paved path overlooking Tampa Bay. 24 hour fitness center and 24/7 attended guard pavilion.