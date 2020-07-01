All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated March 28 2020 at 4:59 AM

2750 SAND HOLLOW COURT

2750 Sand Hollow Court · No Longer Available
Location

2750 Sand Hollow Court, Clearwater, FL 33761
Winding Wood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Perfect location 2 bedroom 2 bath villa with a covered parking area right at your front door and an exterior storage shed attached. This villa has 1025 sq ft of air conditioned living space and a private screened patio right in the heart of countryside within walking distance to the mall. Updated kitchen with wood cabinets and granite tops, stainless steel appliances and all new flooring along with both bathrooms renovated make this place gorgeous. The dining area is a good size for a table and chairs and there is still room for 3 or 4 bar stools up to the kitchen counter. Lots of closets and storage inside the home. Awesome walk in master bedroom closet. The washer & dryer are also inside the home for your convenience. New sliding glass doors go to the patio and a new storm door for the front door is great when the weather cools off. The large heated community pool is included in the rent. This is a must see and photos don't do it justice. $1350 first month and $1350 security to move in plus $50 fee to HOA for application and $35 tenant check for a married couple or $35 each if not married. Text or email for a showing today you won't be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2750 SAND HOLLOW COURT have any available units?
2750 SAND HOLLOW COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2750 SAND HOLLOW COURT have?
Some of 2750 SAND HOLLOW COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2750 SAND HOLLOW COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2750 SAND HOLLOW COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2750 SAND HOLLOW COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2750 SAND HOLLOW COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2750 SAND HOLLOW COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2750 SAND HOLLOW COURT offers parking.
Does 2750 SAND HOLLOW COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2750 SAND HOLLOW COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2750 SAND HOLLOW COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2750 SAND HOLLOW COURT has a pool.
Does 2750 SAND HOLLOW COURT have accessible units?
No, 2750 SAND HOLLOW COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2750 SAND HOLLOW COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2750 SAND HOLLOW COURT has units with dishwashers.

