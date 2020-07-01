2750 SAND HOLLOW COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Perfect location 2 bedroom 2 bath villa with a covered parking area right at your front door and an exterior storage shed attached. This villa has 1025 sq ft of air conditioned living space and a private screened patio right in the heart of countryside within walking distance to the mall. Updated kitchen with wood cabinets and granite tops, stainless steel appliances and all new flooring along with both bathrooms renovated make this place gorgeous. The dining area is a good size for a table and chairs and there is still room for 3 or 4 bar stools up to the kitchen counter. Lots of closets and storage inside the home. Awesome walk in master bedroom closet. The washer & dryer are also inside the home for your convenience. New sliding glass doors go to the patio and a new storm door for the front door is great when the weather cools off. The large heated community pool is included in the rent. This is a must see and photos don't do it justice. $1350 first month and $1350 security to move in plus $50 fee to HOA for application and $35 tenant check for a married couple or $35 each if not married. Text or email for a showing today you won't be disappointed!