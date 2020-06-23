All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 2747 VIA CAPRI.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
2747 VIA CAPRI
Last updated September 24 2019 at 11:19 AM

2747 VIA CAPRI

2747 via Capri · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2747 via Capri, Clearwater, FL 33764

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
24hr gym
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
This 2nd floor, 2 bedroom/2 bath condo is located in the much sought after Grand Venezia at Baywatch. Furnished with Tommy Bahama style furniture, linens, kitchenware, tv's. Tile in the living/dining area, carpeted bedroom. Granite counter tops throughout. Enjoy your morning coffee on your private patio. Amenities include a heated pool/spa, tennis courts, playground and free car wash area. Enjoy walking the 1.5 mile paved path overlooking Tampa Bay. 24 hour fitness center and 24/7 attended guard pavilion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2747 VIA CAPRI have any available units?
2747 VIA CAPRI doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2747 VIA CAPRI have?
Some of 2747 VIA CAPRI's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2747 VIA CAPRI currently offering any rent specials?
2747 VIA CAPRI isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2747 VIA CAPRI pet-friendly?
No, 2747 VIA CAPRI is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2747 VIA CAPRI offer parking?
No, 2747 VIA CAPRI does not offer parking.
Does 2747 VIA CAPRI have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2747 VIA CAPRI offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2747 VIA CAPRI have a pool?
Yes, 2747 VIA CAPRI has a pool.
Does 2747 VIA CAPRI have accessible units?
No, 2747 VIA CAPRI does not have accessible units.
Does 2747 VIA CAPRI have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2747 VIA CAPRI has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33764
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590
Clearwater, FL 33759
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Ashford at Feather Sound Apartments
13621 Feather Sound Cir E
Clearwater, FL 33762

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa