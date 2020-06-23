2747 VIA CAPRI

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher 24hr gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area 24hr gym playground pool hot tub tennis court

This 2nd floor, 2 bedroom/2 bath condo is located in the much sought after Grand Venezia at Baywatch. Furnished with Tommy Bahama style furniture, linens, kitchenware, tv's. Tile in the living/dining area, carpeted bedroom. Granite counter tops throughout. Enjoy your morning coffee on your private patio. Amenities include a heated pool/spa, tennis courts, playground and free car wash area. Enjoy walking the 1.5 mile paved path overlooking Tampa Bay. 24 hour fitness center and 24/7 attended guard pavilion.