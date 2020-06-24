All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated April 5 2019 at 2:07 AM

2747 ENTERPRISE ROAD E

2747 Enterprise Road East · No Longer Available
Location

2747 Enterprise Road East, Clearwater, FL 33759

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Newly remodeled two story townhome in the heart of Countryside - 5 minutes from the mall. End unit, vaulted ceilings, double master split style with two bathrooms upstairs (one walk-in closet), half bath downstairs. Neutral colors, granite counter-top, new flooring and carpet, built-in shelving unit, screened porch, lovely pond view with no rear neighbors. Washer & dryer upstairs, quaint community pool, wonderful central location close to everything. Rent includes basic cable and garbage. Townhomes at Northwood.

First/last month's rent and deposit required to move in. $29 credit and background check plus $50 HOA application per applicant. Unit is available for new tenants now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2747 ENTERPRISE ROAD E have any available units?
2747 ENTERPRISE ROAD E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2747 ENTERPRISE ROAD E have?
Some of 2747 ENTERPRISE ROAD E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2747 ENTERPRISE ROAD E currently offering any rent specials?
2747 ENTERPRISE ROAD E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2747 ENTERPRISE ROAD E pet-friendly?
No, 2747 ENTERPRISE ROAD E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2747 ENTERPRISE ROAD E offer parking?
No, 2747 ENTERPRISE ROAD E does not offer parking.
Does 2747 ENTERPRISE ROAD E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2747 ENTERPRISE ROAD E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2747 ENTERPRISE ROAD E have a pool?
Yes, 2747 ENTERPRISE ROAD E has a pool.
Does 2747 ENTERPRISE ROAD E have accessible units?
No, 2747 ENTERPRISE ROAD E does not have accessible units.
Does 2747 ENTERPRISE ROAD E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2747 ENTERPRISE ROAD E has units with dishwashers.
