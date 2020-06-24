2747 ENTERPRISE ROAD E

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Newly remodeled two story townhome in the heart of Countryside - 5 minutes from the mall. End unit, vaulted ceilings, double master split style with two bathrooms upstairs (one walk-in closet), half bath downstairs. Neutral colors, granite counter-top, new flooring and carpet, built-in shelving unit, screened porch, lovely pond view with no rear neighbors. Washer & dryer upstairs, quaint community pool, wonderful central location close to everything. Rent includes basic cable and garbage. Townhomes at Northwood.



First/last month's rent and deposit required to move in. $29 credit and background check plus $50 HOA application per applicant. Unit is available for new tenants now!