All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 2737 Enterprise Rd E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
2737 Enterprise Rd E
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

2737 Enterprise Rd E

2737 Enterprise Road East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2737 Enterprise Road East, Clearwater, FL 33759
Oaks of Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2bd/2ba w new kitchen in Clearwater /Countryside - Property Id: 142983

Hidden gem in Clearwater/Countryside! Fully renovated 1st fl, light, safe & quiet 1160 sqft corner unit close to everything. Has a brand new kitchen, 2 br/2 ba, large walk in closets, outside storage, porch, carport, pool. For non-smokers only, 1 small size dog or a cat is allowed. $1480/month if non-furnished. Furnishing is possible upon request. Minimum rental 6 months.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/142983p
Property Id 142983

(RLNE5066211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2737 Enterprise Rd E have any available units?
2737 Enterprise Rd E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2737 Enterprise Rd E have?
Some of 2737 Enterprise Rd E's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2737 Enterprise Rd E currently offering any rent specials?
2737 Enterprise Rd E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2737 Enterprise Rd E pet-friendly?
Yes, 2737 Enterprise Rd E is pet friendly.
Does 2737 Enterprise Rd E offer parking?
Yes, 2737 Enterprise Rd E offers parking.
Does 2737 Enterprise Rd E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2737 Enterprise Rd E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2737 Enterprise Rd E have a pool?
Yes, 2737 Enterprise Rd E has a pool.
Does 2737 Enterprise Rd E have accessible units?
No, 2737 Enterprise Rd E does not have accessible units.
Does 2737 Enterprise Rd E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2737 Enterprise Rd E has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33755
Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33764
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St
Clearwater, FL 33759
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33759
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
The Palms at Countryside Apartments
25350 US-19 North
Clearwater, FL 33763

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa