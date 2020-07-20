2728 Woodring Drive

Amenities

Welcome home to this freshly updated, move-in-ready 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in the Sunset Point area of Clearwater! This home is perfect for a family that needs a lot of bedrooms! Close to shopping at the NEW Sunset Point Shopping Center and dining and entertainment at Countryside Mall, this home boasts everything you could ever want in a home, 5 large bedrooms, a large living room, a wood-burning fireplace, updated kitchen and bathrooms, newer appliances, and new premium waterproof vinyl flooring and paint throughout the home! The roof was installed in 2013, AC 2009 In addition to the HUGE backyard, there is a large deck for grilling and a 2-year-old 8x10 shed to store all of your extras! This home is connected to city sewer so you won't have to worry about a septic system! NO HOA, NO FLOOD INSURANCE REQUIRED, and the driveway is long enough for multiple cars or your boat! Welcome home!



