Clearwater, FL
2728 Woodring Drive
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

2728 Woodring Drive

2728 Woodring Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2728 Woodring Drive, Clearwater, FL 33759

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this freshly updated, move-in-ready 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in the Sunset Point area of Clearwater! This home is perfect for a family that needs a lot of bedrooms! Close to shopping at the NEW Sunset Point Shopping Center and dining and entertainment at Countryside Mall, this home boasts everything you could ever want in a home, 5 large bedrooms, a large living room, a wood-burning fireplace, updated kitchen and bathrooms, newer appliances, and new premium waterproof vinyl flooring and paint throughout the home! The roof was installed in 2013, AC 2009 In addition to the HUGE backyard, there is a large deck for grilling and a 2-year-old 8x10 shed to store all of your extras! This home is connected to city sewer so you won't have to worry about a septic system! NO HOA, NO FLOOD INSURANCE REQUIRED, and the driveway is long enough for multiple cars or your boat! Welcome home!

Listing Courtesy Of FUTURE HOME REALTY INC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2728 Woodring Drive have any available units?
2728 Woodring Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2728 Woodring Drive have?
Some of 2728 Woodring Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2728 Woodring Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2728 Woodring Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2728 Woodring Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2728 Woodring Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2728 Woodring Drive offer parking?
No, 2728 Woodring Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2728 Woodring Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2728 Woodring Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2728 Woodring Drive have a pool?
No, 2728 Woodring Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2728 Woodring Drive have accessible units?
No, 2728 Woodring Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2728 Woodring Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2728 Woodring Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
