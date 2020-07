2725 VIA CIPRIANI

Amenities

THE GRAND BELLAGIO IS RESORT STYLE LIVING AT IT'S FINEST!!! THE COMMUNITY FEATURE: LARGE RESORT COMMUNITY POOL, HEATED SPA, FITNESS CENTER, BILLARDS ROOMS, CLUB HOUSE, WALKING TRAILS ALONG BAY 1.5MILES, TENNIS COURTS, PLAYGROUND, KAYAK LAUNCH, PRIVATE SUN DECK ON THE INTER COASTAL, BOAT SLIPS, AND FISHING PIER. THE PREMIER GATED WATERFRONT RESORT STYLE COMMUNITY LOCATED IN CENTRAL CLEARWATER. THE CONDO UNIT HAS (2) TWO MASTER SUITE WITH A DEN/OFFICE AND AN OPEN KITCHEN WITHGRANITE, SOLID CABINETS AND GAS RANGE AND FAMILY ROOM AREA. THE UPGRADED UNIT HAS THE FOLLOWING UPGRADED FEATURES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, SOLID WOOD CABINETS, UPGRADED LIGHTING, FANS, PREMIUM LAMINATE FLOOR, GARDEN BATH TUBS, DUAL SINKS, CROWN MOLDING, LARGE WALK IN CLOSETS, THIS COMMUNITY FEATURES 1.5 AREAS, TANNING AREAS, KAYAKS, CAR WASH AREA, AND EVENT A BUSINESS CENTER! THE COMMUNITY IS NEAR GULF BEACHES, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, INTERSTATES, AND AIRPORTS. GREAT UNIT IN AN EXCELLENT LOCATION!