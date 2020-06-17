2717 E VIA CIPRIANI

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking playground pool pool table garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court

This waterfront 2-story townhome floor plan with attached 2-car garage features a first and second floor master bedroom with luxurious bath featuring Roman tubs and separate shower. Spectacular views from floor to ceiling picture windows with loft overlooking the "grand room" featuring 24' Cathedral ceilings, crown molding, and recess lighting.Amenities include 6800 hsf social villa with fitness center, club rm, conference rm and billiards rm; geo-thermal heated pool and spa with poolside cabanas; lighted tennis court; sand volleyball and playground; small dog run area; kayak, entertainment and sun deck pavilions plus gazebos at tennis court and. Resort living at its best in this cozy residential community.Listed price is for a One Year Lease! SHORT TERMS AVAILABLE AT HIGHER PRICE. UNIT CAN BE RENTED FURNISHED AT HIGHER PRICE?Available April 1, 2020.