All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 2717 E VIA CIPRIANI.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
2717 E VIA CIPRIANI
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:28 PM

2717 E VIA CIPRIANI

2717 Via Cipriani · (727) 348-6152
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2717 Via Cipriani, Clearwater, FL 33764

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 615B · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
This waterfront 2-story townhome floor plan with attached 2-car garage features a first and second floor master bedroom with luxurious bath featuring Roman tubs and separate shower. Spectacular views from floor to ceiling picture windows with loft overlooking the "grand room" featuring 24' Cathedral ceilings, crown molding, and recess lighting.Amenities include 6800 hsf social villa with fitness center, club rm, conference rm and billiards rm; geo-thermal heated pool and spa with poolside cabanas; lighted tennis court; sand volleyball and playground; small dog run area; kayak, entertainment and sun deck pavilions plus gazebos at tennis court and. Resort living at its best in this cozy residential community.Listed price is for a One Year Lease! SHORT TERMS AVAILABLE AT HIGHER PRICE. UNIT CAN BE RENTED FURNISHED AT HIGHER PRICE?Available April 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2717 E VIA CIPRIANI have any available units?
2717 E VIA CIPRIANI has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2717 E VIA CIPRIANI have?
Some of 2717 E VIA CIPRIANI's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2717 E VIA CIPRIANI currently offering any rent specials?
2717 E VIA CIPRIANI isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2717 E VIA CIPRIANI pet-friendly?
Yes, 2717 E VIA CIPRIANI is pet friendly.
Does 2717 E VIA CIPRIANI offer parking?
Yes, 2717 E VIA CIPRIANI does offer parking.
Does 2717 E VIA CIPRIANI have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2717 E VIA CIPRIANI does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2717 E VIA CIPRIANI have a pool?
Yes, 2717 E VIA CIPRIANI has a pool.
Does 2717 E VIA CIPRIANI have accessible units?
No, 2717 E VIA CIPRIANI does not have accessible units.
Does 2717 E VIA CIPRIANI have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2717 E VIA CIPRIANI has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2717 E VIA CIPRIANI?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590
Clearwater, FL 33759
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St
Clearwater, FL 33759
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity