This one bedroom, 2 bath unit is located in the much sought after Seville Condos. The living room features a court yard view. Enjoy your mature landscape from your private patio. The master bedroom features a full bath along with a 2nd bathroom for guests. The Seville Condos amenities include a pool, shuffleboard, fitness center and recreation room. Enjoy the lush greenery. Located near shopping, restaurants and Clearwater beaches only minutes away.