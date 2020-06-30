2690 Enterprise Rd E Unit: A2

Amenities

pet friendly parking gym pool dog park tennis court

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities dog park gym parking pool pet friendly tennis court

Rent:$1,042 - $1,242



While secluded in the heart of the Countryside, Enclave at Northwood is conveniently located just minutes from major employment centers, Countryside Mall and fine dining. Residents of our Clearwater rentals enjoy amazing communal amenities like our state of the art fitness center, tennis court, Pet Park and resort style swimming Pool. With close access to Highway 19 commuting anywhere in the greater Tampa Bay area becomes that much easier. If you are looking for beautiful luxury Clearwater, FL apartments near the Gulf beaches, then look no further than the Enclave at Northwood.



Amenities:

Beautiful Kitchen Layouts

Town Home and Villa Living

Double Vanity Sinks

Tennis Courts

Spacious Bedrooms

Pet Park

Fireplace in Every Apartment Home

Tennis Courts

Pools

Washer/Dryer in Every Apartment Home