2683 LAKEBREEZE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

4 bed / 3.5 bath / 2 car garage plus bonus room home in Clearwater with 3567 sqft of living space Gated Community for peace of mind...and peace of neighborhood Bonus room or Office. Enjoy entertaining your friends and family with fully equipped outdoor kitchen and fabulous private pool. 20 ft ceilings with plenty of natural light make it feel like a palace inside! Carpeted bedrooms look great, keep the noise down as well. Walk in closets are a dream! 2 plus Car Garage wit plenty of storage closets. Beautiful granite counters in the kitchen with Island will bring out the gourmet in you. Central Vacuum to make housekeeping easy. Full size energy efficient Washer and Dryer included of course! Window blinds allow just the right amount of light. You will love this quiet neighborhood and extra large corner lot.