2683 LAKEBREEZE LANE
Last updated December 18 2019 at 2:07 AM

2683 LAKEBREEZE LANE

2683 Lakebreeze Ln S · No Longer Available
Location

2683 Lakebreeze Ln S, Clearwater, FL 33759

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
4 bed / 3.5 bath / 2 car garage plus bonus room home in Clearwater with 3567 sqft of living space Gated Community for peace of mind...and peace of neighborhood Bonus room or Office. Enjoy entertaining your friends and family with fully equipped outdoor kitchen and fabulous private pool. 20 ft ceilings with plenty of natural light make it feel like a palace inside! Carpeted bedrooms look great, keep the noise down as well. Walk in closets are a dream! 2 plus Car Garage wit plenty of storage closets. Beautiful granite counters in the kitchen with Island will bring out the gourmet in you. Central Vacuum to make housekeeping easy. Full size energy efficient Washer and Dryer included of course! Window blinds allow just the right amount of light. You will love this quiet neighborhood and extra large corner lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2683 LAKEBREEZE LANE have any available units?
2683 LAKEBREEZE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2683 LAKEBREEZE LANE have?
Some of 2683 LAKEBREEZE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2683 LAKEBREEZE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2683 LAKEBREEZE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2683 LAKEBREEZE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2683 LAKEBREEZE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2683 LAKEBREEZE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2683 LAKEBREEZE LANE offers parking.
Does 2683 LAKEBREEZE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2683 LAKEBREEZE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2683 LAKEBREEZE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 2683 LAKEBREEZE LANE has a pool.
Does 2683 LAKEBREEZE LANE have accessible units?
No, 2683 LAKEBREEZE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2683 LAKEBREEZE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2683 LAKEBREEZE LANE has units with dishwashers.
