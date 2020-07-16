All apartments in Clearwater
2666 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:00 PM

2666 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE

2666 Sabal Springs Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2666 Sabal Springs Circle, Clearwater, FL 33761
Misty Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
tennis court
Located in the heart of Countryside this unfurnished 2 BR 2 bath condo is available. No age restrictions in this community. The Misty Springs community is very pedestrian friendly. Park your car for the weekend and walk or bike to the mall, entertainment, restaurants, shopping, library, medical, gyms and grocery shopping. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel finish appliances, solid cherry wood cabinets and granite counter tops and has an eat in table area plus breakfast bar counter. There is a swimming pool and tennis courts for residents to enjoy. The pool is a short walk from the front door. The lanai is accessible from the LR and the MBR, which has a large walk in closet. Covered Carport is assigned for 1 car. The community does not allow pets other than service and emotional support animals. Tenant is responsible for association application fees and fee for credit and background check. The condo is move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2666 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE have any available units?
2666 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2666 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE have?
Some of 2666 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2666 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2666 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2666 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2666 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 2666 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2666 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 2666 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2666 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2666 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 2666 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 2666 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2666 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2666 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2666 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
