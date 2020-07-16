2666 SABAL SPRINGS CIRCLE

Amenities

Located in the heart of Countryside this unfurnished 2 BR 2 bath condo is available. No age restrictions in this community. The Misty Springs community is very pedestrian friendly. Park your car for the weekend and walk or bike to the mall, entertainment, restaurants, shopping, library, medical, gyms and grocery shopping. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel finish appliances, solid cherry wood cabinets and granite counter tops and has an eat in table area plus breakfast bar counter. There is a swimming pool and tennis courts for residents to enjoy. The pool is a short walk from the front door. The lanai is accessible from the LR and the MBR, which has a large walk in closet. Covered Carport is assigned for 1 car. The community does not allow pets other than service and emotional support animals. Tenant is responsible for association application fees and fee for credit and background check. The condo is move in ready.