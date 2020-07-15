2625 STATE ROAD 590 1512

Amenities

Available 09/15/19 3 BED, 2 BATH CONDO-2625 STATE RD 590 - Property Id: 142509



Wonderful top floor 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo located in Coachman Creek Condominiums. Lease requires background check and condo board approval. No prior evictions or violent crime on record. Must have total or combined income 2.5x monthly rent. Condo lease includes use of communities two swimming pools and tennis courts. NO DOGS ALLOWED PER CONDO ASSOCIATION RULES. Water, sewer, and trash is paid by landlord-tenant pays electric and cable. One free assigned parking spot right outside condo.

Fees for Condo Lease:

-$45. Credit/Criminal/Eviction background check & completed application submitted via turbotenant.com

-First months rent + $800. security deposit at lease signing.

-Condo association credit & background check & security deposit on association property required after lease sign/approval.

No Pets Allowed



