Clearwater, FL
2625 STATE ROAD 590 1512
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:21 AM

2625 STATE ROAD 590 1512

2625 State Road 590 · No Longer Available
Location

2625 State Road 590, Clearwater, FL 33759

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Available 09/15/19 3 BED, 2 BATH CONDO-2625 STATE RD 590 - Property Id: 142509

Wonderful top floor 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo located in Coachman Creek Condominiums. Lease requires background check and condo board approval. No prior evictions or violent crime on record. Must have total or combined income 2.5x monthly rent. Condo lease includes use of communities two swimming pools and tennis courts. NO DOGS ALLOWED PER CONDO ASSOCIATION RULES. Water, sewer, and trash is paid by landlord-tenant pays electric and cable. One free assigned parking spot right outside condo.
Fees for Condo Lease:
-$45. Credit/Criminal/Eviction background check & completed application submitted via turbotenant.com
-First months rent + $800. security deposit at lease signing.
-Condo association credit & background check & security deposit on association property required after lease sign/approval.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/142509p
Property Id 142509

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5060124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2625 STATE ROAD 590 1512 have any available units?
2625 STATE ROAD 590 1512 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2625 STATE ROAD 590 1512 have?
Some of 2625 STATE ROAD 590 1512's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2625 STATE ROAD 590 1512 currently offering any rent specials?
2625 STATE ROAD 590 1512 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2625 STATE ROAD 590 1512 pet-friendly?
No, 2625 STATE ROAD 590 1512 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2625 STATE ROAD 590 1512 offer parking?
Yes, 2625 STATE ROAD 590 1512 offers parking.
Does 2625 STATE ROAD 590 1512 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2625 STATE ROAD 590 1512 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2625 STATE ROAD 590 1512 have a pool?
Yes, 2625 STATE ROAD 590 1512 has a pool.
Does 2625 STATE ROAD 590 1512 have accessible units?
No, 2625 STATE ROAD 590 1512 does not have accessible units.
Does 2625 STATE ROAD 590 1512 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2625 STATE ROAD 590 1512 has units with dishwashers.
