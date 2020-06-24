2625 STATE ROAD 590.

Amenities

This 2 bedroom/2 bath unfurnished condo is located on the 2nd floor of Coachman Creek Condos. This condo features wood laminate flooring in the living/dining area and carpeted bedrooms. Stainless Steel appliances in the kitchen including granite counter tops and beautiful kitchen cabinets. The bathrooms have been updated with neutral tile and bath vanities. The mast bedroom features a walk-in closet and spacious enough for king size beds. Full size washer/dryer in unit. Enjoy your private screened-in patio overlooking the lush greenery through your sliding glass doors with an over sized storage unit on the patio. The community amenities include 2 pools and tennis courts. One assigned parking space with guest parking. Coachman Creek is near shopping, schools, restaurants, and major highways.