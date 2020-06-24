All apartments in Clearwater
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
2625 STATE ROAD 590
Last updated June 19 2020 at 3:29 PM

2625 STATE ROAD 590

2625 Florida Highway 590 · (727) 415-5210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2625 Florida Highway 590, Clearwater, FL 33759

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1822 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
This 2 bedroom/2 bath unfurnished condo is located on the 2nd floor of Coachman Creek Condos. This condo features wood laminate flooring in the living/dining area and carpeted bedrooms. Stainless Steel appliances in the kitchen including granite counter tops and beautiful kitchen cabinets. The bathrooms have been updated with neutral tile and bath vanities. The mast bedroom features a walk-in closet and spacious enough for king size beds. Full size washer/dryer in unit. Enjoy your private screened-in patio overlooking the lush greenery through your sliding glass doors with an over sized storage unit on the patio. The community amenities include 2 pools and tennis courts. One assigned parking space with guest parking. Coachman Creek is near shopping, schools, restaurants, and major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2625 STATE ROAD 590 have any available units?
2625 STATE ROAD 590 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2625 STATE ROAD 590 have?
Some of 2625 STATE ROAD 590's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2625 STATE ROAD 590 currently offering any rent specials?
2625 STATE ROAD 590 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2625 STATE ROAD 590 pet-friendly?
No, 2625 STATE ROAD 590 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2625 STATE ROAD 590 offer parking?
Yes, 2625 STATE ROAD 590 offers parking.
Does 2625 STATE ROAD 590 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2625 STATE ROAD 590 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2625 STATE ROAD 590 have a pool?
Yes, 2625 STATE ROAD 590 has a pool.
Does 2625 STATE ROAD 590 have accessible units?
No, 2625 STATE ROAD 590 does not have accessible units.
Does 2625 STATE ROAD 590 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2625 STATE ROAD 590 has units with dishwashers.

