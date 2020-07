Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning furnished range

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This is a little fully furnished house ,not a condo ,with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom ,downtown Clearwater.

No credit check required first last and deposit (850+850+850 usd) you have everything you need including brand new big smart tv....if you are interested pls text NO CALL cell 7276980869 !!!! Fabio ...This will not last long!!!!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/26-n-highland-ave-clearwater-fl-33755-stati-uniti-unit-2/32c73c57-ca1c-49a5-a8f2-7bb3dcabf713



(RLNE5747152)