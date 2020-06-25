2585 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool media room

Nicely updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo available for immediate lease. Open floor-plan with breakfast bar and formal dining area. New carpet and fresh paint throughout. Washer and Dryer included in unit. Split floor-plan with sliders in every bedroom and living areas leading to a beautiful, huge wrap around porch overlooking the community pool. This condo is conveniently located near Hwy 19 and Countryside Mall, with restaurants, shopping and movie theater all within walking distance.