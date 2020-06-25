All apartments in Clearwater
2585 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD
Last updated February 7 2020 at 4:17 AM

2585 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD

2585 Countryside Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2585 Countryside Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33761
Inverness Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
media room
Nicely updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo available for immediate lease. Open floor-plan with breakfast bar and formal dining area. New carpet and fresh paint throughout. Washer and Dryer included in unit. Split floor-plan with sliders in every bedroom and living areas leading to a beautiful, huge wrap around porch overlooking the community pool. This condo is conveniently located near Hwy 19 and Countryside Mall, with restaurants, shopping and movie theater all within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2585 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD have any available units?
2585 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2585 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2585 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2585 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2585 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2585 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 2585 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2585 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 2585 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 2585 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2585 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2585 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 2585 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 2585 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2585 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2585 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2585 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
