2581 Countryside Blvd #2301

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking walk in closets pool elevator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking pool media room

Fantastic 2br/2ba condo in Inverness Condo! Available April 5, 2020. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



ANNUAL/UNFURNISHED RENTAL. SORRY, NO PETS. Galley Kitchen has pass thru to dining/living combo, inside washer/dryer room with cabinets, living area opens to large wrap around balcony. Master Bedroom has a huge walk in closet. Building 2 has secured locked entry to building with elevator to 3rd floor. Water, Sewer, Trash & community pool is included. Complex is right across the street from Countryside Mall. Easy access to shops, fine dining, pharmacy, theatre, groceries, Hwy 19 and only a short drive to the sandy beach of Clearwater! Association approval is required prior to move in. One time HOA fee of $100 required with interview prior to move in. FIRST MONTH'S RENT AND EQUAL SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED. No motorcycles, scooters or motorized bikes allowed by HOA for tenant OR invited guest.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 630, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Lisa Connors with Rent Solutions at 813-532-9680.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5585189)