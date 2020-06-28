All apartments in Clearwater
2581 Countryside Blvd #2301

2581 Countryside Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2581 Countryside Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33761
Inverness Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
media room
Fantastic 2br/2ba condo in Inverness Condo! Available April 5, 2020. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

ANNUAL/UNFURNISHED RENTAL. SORRY, NO PETS. Galley Kitchen has pass thru to dining/living combo, inside washer/dryer room with cabinets, living area opens to large wrap around balcony. Master Bedroom has a huge walk in closet. Building 2 has secured locked entry to building with elevator to 3rd floor. Water, Sewer, Trash & community pool is included. Complex is right across the street from Countryside Mall. Easy access to shops, fine dining, pharmacy, theatre, groceries, Hwy 19 and only a short drive to the sandy beach of Clearwater! Association approval is required prior to move in. One time HOA fee of $100 required with interview prior to move in. FIRST MONTH'S RENT AND EQUAL SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED. No motorcycles, scooters or motorized bikes allowed by HOA for tenant OR invited guest.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 630, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Lisa Connors with Rent Solutions at 813-532-9680.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5585189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2581 Countryside Blvd #2301 have any available units?
2581 Countryside Blvd #2301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2581 Countryside Blvd #2301 have?
Some of 2581 Countryside Blvd #2301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2581 Countryside Blvd #2301 currently offering any rent specials?
2581 Countryside Blvd #2301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2581 Countryside Blvd #2301 pet-friendly?
No, 2581 Countryside Blvd #2301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2581 Countryside Blvd #2301 offer parking?
Yes, 2581 Countryside Blvd #2301 offers parking.
Does 2581 Countryside Blvd #2301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2581 Countryside Blvd #2301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2581 Countryside Blvd #2301 have a pool?
Yes, 2581 Countryside Blvd #2301 has a pool.
Does 2581 Countryside Blvd #2301 have accessible units?
No, 2581 Countryside Blvd #2301 does not have accessible units.
Does 2581 Countryside Blvd #2301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2581 Countryside Blvd #2301 does not have units with dishwashers.

