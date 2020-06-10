2577 Deer Run East

Amenities

Fantastic Home In The Countryside Area! If You Are Looking For A Great Home In Clearwater, Then This Is The One For You And Your Family! This Charming Four Bedroom/2 Bathroom Home Boasts Almost 2,300 Sqft. Of Heated Living Space And Has A Two Car Garage. With A Split Floor Plan, The Master Suite Is Secluded On One Side Of The Home And The Other Three Bedrooms Are On The Opposite Side Of The Home. With This Location You Will Be Close To Everything In The Area, From The Beaches To The Countryside Mall, To Downtown Dunedin Or Safety Harbor. Say You Just Want To Relax In Paradise And Take In The Florida Lifestyle, Then You Can Enjoy The Large Screened In Patio Off The Back Of The House Or Take A Dip In The Swimming Pool, Which Is Also Great For Entertaining Family And Friends! You Will Also Have An Additional Space That Was The Utility Room But Was Converted Into An Office Space With Ac. However The Washer Connections Are Still In Place, In Case You Want To Convert It Back Into A Utility Room. This House Also Comes With Many Recent Updates Like A New Roof In 2014, New Gutters In 2018, New Pool Vacuum In 2018, New Smoke Detectors This Year, Completely Remodeled Master Bath This Year, New Barn Style Doors, Interior Paint Throughout, Painted Pool Deck, Updated Lawn Irrigation System, And Much, Much More! You Do Not Want To Delay, So Come See This Home Today And Make It Yours!



