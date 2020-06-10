All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 2577 Deer Run East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
2577 Deer Run East
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

2577 Deer Run East

2577 Deer Run East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2577 Deer Run East, Clearwater, FL 33761
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic Home In The Countryside Area! If You Are Looking For A Great Home In Clearwater, Then This Is The One For You And Your Family! This Charming Four Bedroom/2 Bathroom Home Boasts Almost 2,300 Sqft. Of Heated Living Space And Has A Two Car Garage. With A Split Floor Plan, The Master Suite Is Secluded On One Side Of The Home And The Other Three Bedrooms Are On The Opposite Side Of The Home. With This Location You Will Be Close To Everything In The Area, From The Beaches To The Countryside Mall, To Downtown Dunedin Or Safety Harbor. Say You Just Want To Relax In Paradise And Take In The Florida Lifestyle, Then You Can Enjoy The Large Screened In Patio Off The Back Of The House Or Take A Dip In The Swimming Pool, Which Is Also Great For Entertaining Family And Friends! You Will Also Have An Additional Space That Was The Utility Room But Was Converted Into An Office Space With Ac. However The Washer Connections Are Still In Place, In Case You Want To Convert It Back Into A Utility Room. This House Also Comes With Many Recent Updates Like A New Roof In 2014, New Gutters In 2018, New Pool Vacuum In 2018, New Smoke Detectors This Year, Completely Remodeled Master Bath This Year, New Barn Style Doors, Interior Paint Throughout, Painted Pool Deck, Updated Lawn Irrigation System, And Much, Much More! You Do Not Want To Delay, So Come See This Home Today And Make It Yours!

Listing Courtesy Of WEICHERT, REALTORS? - EQUITY

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2577 Deer Run East have any available units?
2577 Deer Run East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2577 Deer Run East have?
Some of 2577 Deer Run East's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2577 Deer Run East currently offering any rent specials?
2577 Deer Run East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2577 Deer Run East pet-friendly?
Yes, 2577 Deer Run East is pet friendly.
Does 2577 Deer Run East offer parking?
Yes, 2577 Deer Run East offers parking.
Does 2577 Deer Run East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2577 Deer Run East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2577 Deer Run East have a pool?
Yes, 2577 Deer Run East has a pool.
Does 2577 Deer Run East have accessible units?
No, 2577 Deer Run East does not have accessible units.
Does 2577 Deer Run East have units with dishwashers?
No, 2577 Deer Run East does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St
Clearwater, FL 33756
Ashford at Feather Sound Apartments
13621 Feather Sound Cir E
Clearwater, FL 33762
The Palms at Countryside Apartments
25350 US-19 North
Clearwater, FL 33763

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa