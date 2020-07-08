2574 Sea Wind Way - 1

Amenities

pet friendly pool playground clubhouse internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse playground pool internet access

hoa requires $500 deposit



Welcome to Clearwater, Fl , Beautiful home 3 bed 2.5 bath.

-Pets allowed, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds, no more than 25 lbs.

-Sewer, trash, basic cable, internet, pool, club house and playground area included.

-This home is associate with a HOA community application fee is $100 per adult. (this application is after our application is been approved)

- Great Amenities within community.

- Lots of natural light!

-Close to US 19, beaches and may shoppes and restaurants.

EASY MOVE IN WITH US! Rules and Regulations are on our website!

Only 65$ application fee per adult with 5 stars plus real estate services.