2574 Sea Wind Way - 1

Amenities
hoa requires $500 deposit
Welcome to Clearwater, Fl , Beautiful home 3 bed 2.5 bath.
-Pets allowed, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds, no more than 25 lbs.
-Sewer, trash, basic cable, internet, pool, club house and playground area included.
-This home is associate with a HOA community application fee is $100 per adult. (this application is after our application is been approved)
- Great Amenities within community.
- Lots of natural light!
-Close to US 19, beaches and may shoppes and restaurants.
EASY MOVE IN WITH US! Rules and Regulations are on our website!
Only 65$ application fee per adult with 5 stars plus real estate services.