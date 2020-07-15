All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated June 1 2019 at 1:33 PM

2561 Harn Blvd

2561 Harn Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2561 Harn Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33764

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0f2a06f089 ---- MO/LB APPLICATION PENDING **HALF PRICE APP SPECIAL $25.00** Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse located right next to the extremely desirable Morningside Clearwater neighborhood. Hardwood and travertine floors throughout, open kitchen, dinning and living room area. Large closet space in both bedrooms. Interior laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. Assigned parking. Home is centrally located to US 19. This elegant home will go fast! Call today before it is too late!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2561 Harn Blvd have any available units?
2561 Harn Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
Is 2561 Harn Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2561 Harn Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2561 Harn Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2561 Harn Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2561 Harn Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2561 Harn Blvd offers parking.
Does 2561 Harn Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2561 Harn Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2561 Harn Blvd have a pool?
No, 2561 Harn Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2561 Harn Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2561 Harn Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2561 Harn Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2561 Harn Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2561 Harn Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2561 Harn Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
