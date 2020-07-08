2526 MARINA KEY LANE

Amenities

Three bedroom / two and one half bath townhome in sought-after Sunset Pointe Townhomes. Fully equipped open-concept kitchen and half bath downstairs, along with huge under-stair storage room and a one-car garage. Upstairs, you'll find a master bedroom with tray ceilings and a huge walk-in closet. Washer/dryer hookups are also upstairs along with another full bath and two more bedrooms. The complex has a beautiful pool and a playground. Rent includes basic cable, high speed internet and trash. Zoned for McMullen Booth Elementary, Safety Harbor Middle and Countryside High. No pets, please