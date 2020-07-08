All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 2526 MARINA KEY LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
2526 MARINA KEY LANE
Last updated May 14 2020 at 3:45 AM

2526 MARINA KEY LANE

2526 Marina Key Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2526 Marina Key Lane, Clearwater, FL 33763

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
Three bedroom / two and one half bath townhome in sought-after Sunset Pointe Townhomes. Fully equipped open-concept kitchen and half bath downstairs, along with huge under-stair storage room and a one-car garage. Upstairs, you'll find a master bedroom with tray ceilings and a huge walk-in closet. Washer/dryer hookups are also upstairs along with another full bath and two more bedrooms. The complex has a beautiful pool and a playground. Rent includes basic cable, high speed internet and trash. Zoned for McMullen Booth Elementary, Safety Harbor Middle and Countryside High. No pets, please

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2526 MARINA KEY LANE have any available units?
2526 MARINA KEY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2526 MARINA KEY LANE have?
Some of 2526 MARINA KEY LANE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2526 MARINA KEY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2526 MARINA KEY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2526 MARINA KEY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2526 MARINA KEY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2526 MARINA KEY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2526 MARINA KEY LANE offers parking.
Does 2526 MARINA KEY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2526 MARINA KEY LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2526 MARINA KEY LANE have a pool?
Yes, 2526 MARINA KEY LANE has a pool.
Does 2526 MARINA KEY LANE have accessible units?
No, 2526 MARINA KEY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2526 MARINA KEY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2526 MARINA KEY LANE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33755
Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave
Clearwater, FL 33755

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa