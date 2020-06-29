All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

25 North Belcher Road

25 South Belcher Road · No Longer Available
Location

25 South Belcher Road, Clearwater, FL 33765

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
The natural, tropical community provides the setting you have been looking for and included W/D in unit and nice landscaping around the property. Super Central location to almost all of Pinellas County as well as a short drive to Tampa International Airport. Good sized unit, on site pool, gym with free weights, business center, bbq area, bike racks and dog park. If you prefer to relax in the fresh air you can enjoy your private screened in patio!
A-Team Apartment Rentals
For more information please contact Ryan Marino at 727-276-3585.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/25-n-belcher-rd-clearwater-fl-33765-usa-unit-2/b81b79bc-0390-4f3e-86f0-6f3915db9cb8

(RLNE5556876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 North Belcher Road have any available units?
25 North Belcher Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 North Belcher Road have?
Some of 25 North Belcher Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 North Belcher Road currently offering any rent specials?
25 North Belcher Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 North Belcher Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 North Belcher Road is pet friendly.
Does 25 North Belcher Road offer parking?
Yes, 25 North Belcher Road offers parking.
Does 25 North Belcher Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 North Belcher Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 North Belcher Road have a pool?
Yes, 25 North Belcher Road has a pool.
Does 25 North Belcher Road have accessible units?
No, 25 North Belcher Road does not have accessible units.
Does 25 North Belcher Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 North Belcher Road has units with dishwashers.
