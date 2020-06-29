25 North Belcher Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage internet access

The natural, tropical community provides the setting you have been looking for and included W/D in unit and nice landscaping around the property. Super Central location to almost all of Pinellas County as well as a short drive to Tampa International Airport. Good sized unit, on site pool, gym with free weights, business center, bbq area, bike racks and dog park. If you prefer to relax in the fresh air you can enjoy your private screened in patio!

A-Team Apartment Rentals

For more information please contact Ryan Marino at 727-276-3585.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/25-n-belcher-rd-clearwater-fl-33765-usa-unit-2/b81b79bc-0390-4f3e-86f0-6f3915db9cb8



(RLNE5556876)